US prepared for further protests as fury spreads over George Floyd death

The United States were braced for another night for protests on Sunday night, as the anger continues across the death following the death of a black man in police custody.

George Floyd died after a policeman kneeled on his neck when in custody in Minneapolis last Monday.

Since Floyd's death, protests have spread across the country, as frustration grows at the number of deaths of unarmed black men in custody.

More than a dozen cities and counties now have a curfew, but this made little impact in Los Angeles, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.

The police's heavy-handed tactics are exacerbating the issue, with video footage showing a high-level of aggressive - in New York two police cars drove at protesters.