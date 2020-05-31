- ITV Report
-
US prepared for further protests as fury spreads over George Floyd death
The United States were braced for another night for protests on Sunday night, as the anger continues across the death following the death of a black man in police custody.
George Floyd died after a policeman kneeled on his neck when in custody in Minneapolis last Monday.
Since Floyd's death, protests have spread across the country, as frustration grows at the number of deaths of unarmed black men in custody.
More than a dozen cities and counties now have a curfew, but this made little impact in Los Angeles, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.
The police's heavy-handed tactics are exacerbating the issue, with video footage showing a high-level of aggressive - in New York two police cars drove at protesters.
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for the defending the officers involved in the incident.
“@NYCMayor your comments tonight were unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
“As mayor, this police department is under your leadership. This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us.
"Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong. Make it right. De-escalate.”
Ahead of another night of protests, with some taking place right in front of the White House, Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack his opponents.
The President also made the announcement that Antifa, an anti-fascist group, would be labelled as a terrorist organisation in America.
Mr Trump also called for more areas with protest to call in the National Guard to assist authorities.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is one of a number of high-profile names to voice their concerns following the death of Floyd.
Jordan released a statement on Twitter on Sunday to express his solidarity with those "calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour" in America.
The former Chicago Bulls player says pressure needs to be put onto the country's leaders to change laws, while the people must demand accountability through peaceful means.