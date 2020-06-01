Competitive snooker resumes with hand sanitiser but no hand shakes

World number one Judd Trump kicked off snooker’s return with a 3-0 whitewash win over David Grace at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

But the most important results came off the table, with confirmation that the round of Covid-19 testing had yielded no positive tests.

Coverage of Matchroom.Live Championship League Snooker is being shown exclusively on ITV4 as live sport returned to UK free-to-air television for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

As soon as the players departed a thorough cleaning process began, reflecting the new protocols that allow behind-closed-doors sport to take place during a pandemic.