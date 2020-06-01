- ITV Report
Competitive snooker resumes with hand sanitiser but no hand shakes
World number one Judd Trump kicked off snooker’s return with a 3-0 whitewash win over David Grace at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.
But the most important results came off the table, with confirmation that the round of Covid-19 testing had yielded no positive tests.
Coverage of Matchroom.Live Championship League Snooker is being shown exclusively on ITV4 as live sport returned to UK free-to-air television for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.
As soon as the players departed a thorough cleaning process began, reflecting the new protocols that allow behind-closed-doors sport to take place during a pandemic.
The Marshall Arena was selected as the venue as it has on-site accommodation meaning no players, officials or staff will need to leave the venue once they have entered.
All players, staff and contractors will be virus-tested prior to entering the venue. Players will require a negative test result in order to enter the venue.
They will play all group matches on one day, remaining on site throughout, and will then leave the venue.