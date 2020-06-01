- ITV Report
UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 39,045
The total number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 39,045, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.
The figure was up by 556 from the 38,489 deaths announced on Sunday but Mr Hancock said the figures had increased by only 111.
The Department of Health has yet to explain the discrepancy.
It comes as lockdown measures are eased across the UK, with England seeing the greatest lifting of restrictions amid warnings the move has been taken too quickly.
In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday, 128,437 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,570 positive results.
Overall, a total of 4,484,340 tests have been carried out and 276,332 cases have been confirmed positive.
NHS England announced 108 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 - bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,722.
Of the 108 deaths announced on Monday:
- 13 occurred on May 31
- 40 occurred on May 30
- 16 occurred on May 29
The remaining deaths occurred between May 3 and May 28, 11 took place in April, and four in March.
The earliest of the latest reported deaths occurred on March 19.
The death toll in Scotland climbed by one on Monday, bringing the total number of reported deaths in patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 to 2,363.
Speaking at the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 1,046 people remain in hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
In Northern Ireland, 524 deaths have occurred in Covid-19 patients - an increase of one from the same point the day before.
While Public Health Wales reported five further coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll there to 1,347.
