UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 39,045

The total number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 39,045, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

The figure was up by 556 from the 38,489 deaths announced on Sunday but Mr Hancock said the figures had increased by only 111.

The Department of Health has yet to explain the discrepancy.

It comes as lockdown measures are eased across the UK, with England seeing the greatest lifting of restrictions amid warnings the move has been taken too quickly.