Hundreds of travel and hospitality firms demand U-turn on 'deeply worrying' 14-day quarantine plans

More than 200 travel and hospitality businesses have joined a campaign demanding a U-turn on planned 14-day quarantines for arrivals into the UK - a policy one signatory has labelled "deeply worrying".

The group of major hotels, travel companies and restaurateurs claim the plan is “unworkable” and have endorsed a letter sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The firms accuse the government of being "woefully slow" in protecting the industry from Covid-19 financial impacts and they say the plans will "deter" foreign tourists from visiting the UK.

They are calling for air bridges to be created which enable people to travel – without being quarantined – between countries where the risk of being infected by coronavirus is deemed to be low.

Current plans would mean all international arrivals – apart from people carrying out a limited number of specified roles – would need to self-isolate for 14 days from June 8.

Despite the letter, the government is pressing ahead with the quarantine plans, the prime minister's spokesman said, however "air bridges" are being considered.

The Public Health Act 1984 will be used to implement the quarantines.