'Disease not done yet': Matt Hancock warns national blanket lockdown could return as measures are lifted

A national blanket lockdown could be reimposed in the UK, the health secretary has warned, on the day several restrictions were lifted in England.

Matt Hancock said the government's aim was to move forward in the battle with coronavirus by introducing local lockdowns for regional flare-ups but said a blanket lockdown could be reimposed "if that is necessary".

The health secretary claimed the government was "getting this virus under control", but warned the "disease is not done yet" as he urged people to continue with social distancing.

“We are attempting to move the system from these national, blanket measures to a more targeted approach – this is why test and trace is such an important part of that.

“But we have always said that we are prepared to reintroduce measures – whether that is nationally or in response to a localised outbreak – if that is necessary.”

He said the decision to relax lockdown on Monday had been made "very carefully" and "we mustn’t throw away the progress that has been made."