Peerage for ex-deputy Labour leader Tom Watson blocked – reports

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson is one of three people to have their nominations for peerages by ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn blocked, it is understood.

Mr Watson was nominated by Mr Corbyn to be elevated to the House of Lords, according to The Independent.

Former Commons speaker John Bercow, and ex-director of Mr Corbyn’s office, Karie Murphy, were also declined peerages by the independent watchdog that oversees appointments, according to the newspaper.

A Labour source told the PA news agency: “These were appointments suggested by the previous Labour leader.