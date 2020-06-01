Public health leaders join chorus of voices warning lockdown restrictions are being eased too quickly

It follows similar concerns raised by the country's top scientists. Credit: PA

Directors of public health are the latest group to raise concern over the government's easing of lockdown restrictions in England. A number of top scientists, who sit on Sage, the committee advising the government about the coronavirus pandemic, have already warned lockdown is being eased too fast. Now the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH) have said they too are "increasingly concerned" about the relaxation of the rules. But the government has insisted lockdown easing "is not a dash" and any changes are being made in a "very cautious" way.

Police patrolled St James' Park over the weekend as temperatures in London soared. Credit: PA

The ADPH warned new rules, coming into force in England from Monday, were "not supported by the science" as the government has consistently claimed. It said pictures of crowded beaches and beauty spots over the weekend showed "the public is not keeping to social distancing as it was" and the NHS test and trace programme "is currently far from being the robust operation that is now urgently required as a safeguard to easing restrictions". Following a host of easing measures, groups of up to six people are now allowed to meet outdoors and in private gardens in England, those in the clinically extremely vulnerable can now go outdoors, and competitive sport is set to resume.

Visitors filled the beach at Durdle Door on Sunday, despite Dorset Council closing it to the public after three people were seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea. Credit: PA

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, president of the ADPH, told Radio 4's Today programme there was a need to balance easing of restrictions with the risk of causing a resurgence in infections. "A lot of people including local directors of public health across the country are increasingly concerned that the government is misjudging this balancing act and lifting too many of the restrictions too quickly," she said. "The five tests haven't yet been met. "In terms of the R (a measure of infections produced per person) it's 0.7 to 0.9, in the latest government assessment it is below one, but it's a very limited room for manoeuvre and we know how quickly this virus can spread."

But Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday that the government had not undertaken a "dash" to re-start the economy. Mr Sharma told BBC Breakfast: "This is not a dash. "These are very cautious steps that we are taking. "They are phased." It comes as one survey suggested nearly half (46%) of families plan to keep pupils at home as classes in England open to children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School in Norfolk on Monday morning. Credit: PA

Dr Gruchy also said the country is not ready for a second wave of Covid-19. "We're concerned about meeting all the other operational challenges ready to meet a potential rise in infections," she said Adding that the national testing programme and the test and trace scheme must be "robust and ready" and the personal protective equipment (PPE) supply must be adequate. "We're not feeling just yet that we're confident enough to meet any potential challenge if the government goes too quickly on easing lockdown measures," she added.

The ADPH warned that the public is not adhering to social distancing measures. Credit: PA

In a blog on Sunday, the ADPH said: "Over the weekend we have seen signs that the public is no longer keeping as strictly to social distancing as it was. "Along with this, we are concerned that the resolve on personal hygiene measures, and the need to immediately self-isolate, if symptomatic, is waning. "A relentless effort to regain and rebuild public confidence and trust following recent events is essential." It's unclear if the group is referring to the row that erupted following revelations about the travel of Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings who drove 260 miles from London to Durham during lockdown.

The government has denied that the row over Dominic Cummings' travels during lockdown will lose public faith in coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA

The blog said the government's second test from its list of five - a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rate - was happening, but "the downward trend is slow particularly in care settings". The impact of easing restrictions on the R value was difficult to judge given they were being eased in a rapid way, it added. "As we saw in March, R can go above one in a very short space of time - and once it does it can take many months to bring it back down."

It warned: "The room for manoeuvre is tight." The ADPH also said a second peak cannot be ruled out, and asked: "Do we really want the same number of deaths again? "The scale to date represents an unimaginable tragedy and we must do everything possible to limit further loss of life."