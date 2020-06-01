Seven dead in flooding as first tropical storm of season hits Central America

At least seven people have died and hundreds have been evacuated in El Salvador as the first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America, officials said. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pounding the country on Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Amanda’s landfall on Sunday. Interior Minister Mario Duran said the country was “facing a critical situation”.

Eastern Guatemala was hit by the storm and Los Esclavos River swelled in Cuilapa Credit: Moises Castillo/AP

He added: “The situation in all of the country and especially in the metropolitan area of San Salvador is grave.” The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour when it hit on Sunday morning, but soon dissipated as it moved overland. By Friday evening it was about 100 miles north-east of Guatemala City, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Officials said heavy rains might continue over El Salvador, Guatemala, western Honduras and south-eastern Mexico Credit: Moises Castillo/AP