Teenagers sought to help charity shops as lockdown eases amid volunteer shortage

Charity shops have struck a deal with a leading youth programme to help fill up to 95,000 volunteer roles as the sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Teenagers could help plug a temporary gap in volunteers as shops start reopening their doors, and if enough come forward they could speed up the sector’s recovery and help more shops open sooner. The National Citizen Service (NCS) is partnering with charity shops for the first phase of its One Million Hours of Doing Good campaign, which will encourage those aged 16-18 to transform their “summer of disappointment” through volunteering. It estimates around 100,000 teenagers could engage with the programme, based on the uptake of previous schemes, but hopes more will take part given the disruption of normal activities.

The charity sector has been badly hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, with shops in the UK losing around £3.4 million in sales a day for their parent charities. England’s 9,500 charity shops are expected to face a double whammy of increased donations and a diminished volunteer base as they begin their staggered reopening from June 15. The Charity Retail Association (CRA) fears up to half of volunteers may be unable to return immediately, due to shielding, public transport struggles and feeling unable to leave the house during the pandemic. Currently around 17% of charity shop volunteers in the UK are under 25.

The average charity shop relies on around 20 voluntary staff, and assuming half of them are unable to resume duties immediately that leaves up to 95,000 unfilled roles across England. CRA chief executive Robin Osterley said it is the first recruitment drive specifically targeted at young people. He told the PA news agency: “Young people have a genuine sense of what is right and what is good, and I think it will be something they will jump at. “Before Covid hit us, I believe there was a real zeitgeist happening in terms of people shopping more ethically – ‘I would rather have the profits of my purchase go to a good cause’. “We were definitely seeing a big appetite for shopping in charity shops amongst younger people developing, and I think this is a great opportunity for young people to engage with that agenda and do some good, alongside our existing valued volunteers.”

