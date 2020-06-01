Temperatures to remain high as lockdown restrictions ease

The weekend’s sunny weather, which saw crowds of people flock to beaches and beauty spots across England ahead of lockdown restrictions being eased on Monday, will continue into the beginning of next week, forecasters said. As revellers enjoyed temperatures of up to 28C (82.4F), emergency services attended incidents involving water, fires and littering, despite warnings being issued to the public. And the hot weather will remain until the middle of the week, when the weather will become more unsettled.

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said the west of England could enjoy highs of around 27C (80.6F) on Monday, while the south could see the hottest temperatures of the year so far on Tuesday at up to 29C (84.2F). But the unseasonably warm period will give way to more changeable weather just days after the relaxation of lockdown measures, allowing socially distanced groups of up to six people to meet outside, on Monday. Mr Petagna said: “The sunny weather will certainly continue for a couple more days but from Tuesday we are starting to see some more unsettled weather across Scotland and the gradual trend will be turning cooler across the UK from Wednesday onwards.”

The forecaster said northerly winds will bring cooler air and some areas in the south of England could experience thundery showers. The warm end to the month confirmed a significant milestone for the UK with the nation recording its sunniest spring since records began in 1929. The Met Office recorded more than 573 hours of sunshine between March 1 and May 27, beating the previous record of 555.3 hours which was set in 1948. It is also expected to be the driest May for 124 years, with official figures on rainfall to be published on Monday.

Warmest UK May temperatures Credit: PA Graphics

People across England took advantage of the hot weather over the weekend to visit beaches and beauty spots, despite some authorities urging the public to stay away. Nancy Platts, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, asked people not to visit the area on Sunday and called on the Government for more powers to implement a local lockdown. On Saturday, crowds of people had to be evacuated from the beach and surrounding cliffs at Durdle Door, in Dorset, when three tombstoners were injured after jumping from a 200ft sea arch. And scores of people defied attempts to close the beach on Sunday, with people being encouraged by crowds to jump from the same arch.

People fill the beach at Durdle Door, near Lulworth Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

In Lancashire, one man died and two others were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment after a boat sank about a mile off the coast at Fleetwood on Sunday morning. Authorities across the country urged people to stay away from open water, avoid lighting barbecues or fires and take litter home, as they reported having to fight fires and clear up rubbish left behind by visitors. More than 100 firefighters in the North West battled to contain separate blazes as a result of the hot weather, with one moorland fire, covering 5km of land in Darwen, thought to have been started by a disposable barbecue.

