Two-metre distance more effective than one at curbing Covid-19 spread – study

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers the risk of coronavirus transmission, but distances of two metres could be more effective, a new study suggests. Researchers found that keeping a distance of more than one metre from other people was associated with a much lower risk of infection compared with less than one metre. The risk of infection when people stand more than a metre away from the infected individual was found to be 3%, and 13% if within a metre. However, according to the analysis published in The Lancet, modelling suggests for every extra metre further away up to three metres, the risk of infection or transmission may halve. In the UK people are advised to keep a distance of two metres from others, but there have been calls to reduce this to 1.5 metres – like in Germany, in order to help the hospitality sector reopen.

Places such as theatres and entertainment venues could be hit hard by the two-metre rule, which would severely restrict the number of patrons allowed inside. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends people maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other. The researchers looked at data from nine studies across Sars, Mers and Covid-19, including 7,782 participants. Professor Holger Schunemann from McMaster University in Canada, who co-led the research, said: “Our findings are the first to synthesise all direct information on Covid-19, Sars, and Mers, and provide the currently best available evidence on the optimum use of these common and simple interventions to help ‘flatten the curve’ and inform pandemic response efforts in the community. “Governments and the public health community can use our results to give clear advice for community settings and healthcare workers on these protective measures to reduce infection risk.”

People on Weymouth beach in Dorset are reminded about social distancing Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA