What the papers say – June 1

Schools reopening due to the lifting of lockdown measures dominates the nation’s papers on Monday. Despite schools reopening, The Guardian and Daily Mirror say that up to one million pupils in England are still more likely to stay at home than attend class.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And tutelage over summer will be needed to stop vulnerable children “falling behind”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, The Sun and i lead with the easing of lockdown restrictions after more than two months.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro, however, leads with a warning from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that targeted restrictions could be reimposed on cities and towns if the virus spikes again.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times says a proposed two-week quarantine for people entering Britain would “kill” the nation’s travel industry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in “almost 2.5 million” cancer patients missing out on vital tests and treatment, according to the Daily Mail.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads with a story on Boris Johnson’s “defiant” stance on Brexit negotiations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Former deputy Labour leader Tom Watson is among three Jeremy Corbyn nominees to have their peerages blocked, according to The Independent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

UK banks fear that up to half of the “bounce back” loans handed out during the pandemic are “unlikely to be repaid”,the Financial Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star says Britain is being “overrun” by rats as the animals take advantage of lockdown measures that have emptied streets and offices.