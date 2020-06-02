As May breaks records, June prepares to get wet

One thing we can say about lockdown is that the weather really helped to lift our spirits throughout spring.

It has been been a record-breaking season, topped off with May being the sunniest calendar month ever - beating off all of the summer months since sunshine records began back in 1929.

This prolonged period of dry, sunny and warm weather is down to little movement and variation in air pressure. High pressure is often associated with the kind of weather we’ve been experiencing recently and we’ve had areas of it over - or close - to Britain these last couple of months. This has resulted in strong sunshine beating down on the ground, warmer than average temperatures in spring and halted the development of cloud cover.

It’s been a similar picture across central parts of Europe and although it’s made walking, running and exercising outside more enjoyable for many, it has become a problem for gardeners and farmers who have desperately wanted rain for sometime.