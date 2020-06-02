As May breaks records, June prepares to get wet
One thing we can say about lockdown is that the weather really helped to lift our spirits throughout spring.
It has been been a record-breaking season, topped off with May being the sunniest calendar month ever - beating off all of the summer months since sunshine records began back in 1929.
This prolonged period of dry, sunny and warm weather is down to little movement and variation in air pressure. High pressure is often associated with the kind of weather we’ve been experiencing recently and we’ve had areas of it over - or close - to Britain these last couple of months. This has resulted in strong sunshine beating down on the ground, warmer than average temperatures in spring and halted the development of cloud cover.
It’s been a similar picture across central parts of Europe and although it’s made walking, running and exercising outside more enjoyable for many, it has become a problem for gardeners and farmers who have desperately wanted rain for sometime.
The ground in many areas is bone dry, however that is about to change. Tuesday is in fact the last of very warm sunny days we‘ll see for a while. The air pressure is about to drop and the wind will turn to a colder northerly, which will feed down bouts of cloud and showery rain from Wednesday. The Atlantic Jet Stream will also be pushing southwards, making certain to cut off the warm feed of air that has been pumped up from the near continent.
There are some positives to highlight aside from farmers' prayers being answered; the very high UV levels will drop a little over the coming days. Also, hay fever sufferers have been hit hard with runny noses and itchy eyes, caused by high pollen counts and this is partly due to the reduction in air pollution during the lockdown, which normally suppresses levels. The forecast rain will dampen the amount of airborne pollen over the coming days.