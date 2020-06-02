Blackout Tuesday sees Instagram users not posting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Instagram users across the world are posting black squares as part of Blackout Tuesday to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

The simple message is to show solidarity with those protesting in the USA following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Once a person posts, they then commit to not putting anything else on social media for the remainder of the day, effectively boycotting various platforms.

Originally, the movement was started by the music industry, where a number of stars committed their support by avoiding social media for a day in addition to not launching new music.

Now famous faces from numerous industries and even big brands have joined forces with the public to promote the anti-racism message globally.

Individual feeds are now full of the black squares, with the likes of England striker Marcus Rashford, Drake and Rihanna among those to publish black squares to their account.

Queen guitarist Brian May, Radiohead, members of Little Mix, Mumford & Sons, Peter Gabriel, Natalie Imbruglia, Snow Patrol and The Charlatans were also among those taking part.

Organisers said they wanted Tuesday to be a “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” through “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change”.

At 11am, the ITV daytime This Morning show went dark, showing a black screen with the words Black Lives Matter in white lettering.