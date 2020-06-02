Britons urged to 'take the knee' in socially distanced protest for George Floyd

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London. Credit: PA

Britons have been urged to "take the knee" on their doorsteps for a socially distanced protest in solidarity with protesters in the US by an anti-racism campaign group. Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) has organised a protest for 6pm on Wednesday as part of a day of action against discrimination following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old black man died last week after a police office held him down by pressing his knee into his neck.

Since then, there has been riots and protests in more than 70 cities across the US and other demonstrations across the world. SUTR said the campaign was inspired by the kneeling protest staged by American football star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 that has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement. Weyman Bennett of SUTR said: “Racism is the underlying condition that continues to kill black and BAME communities.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Take the knee at 6pm because there is a boot on the neck of millions of people in the BAME community. “Part of the cure for the virus of racism is to embrace anti-racism and anti-fascism.”

Colin Kaepernick (right) kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016. Credit: AP

SUTR’s Sabby Dhalu said: “We call on people to ‘take the knee’ on their doorstep in solidarity with George Floyd, at 6pm, Wednesday 3 June. We stand for justice for George Floyd and say Black Lives Matter.”

Crowds gathered in Liverpool for the protest on Tuesday. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

A separate protest has also been planned in London’s Hype Park for 1pm on Wednesday, while a further demonstration has been scheduled for 1pm on Saturday in Parliament Square. The Metropolitan Police said its approach was to engage with protesters and encourage them to follow social distancing rules.

Washington Correspondent Robert Moore delves into latest protests and Trump's rhetoric following George Floyd's death