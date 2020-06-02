'Coronavirus thrives on inequalities': BAME people up to twice as likely to die from Covid-19

Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) people are up to twice as likely to die of coronavirus in the UK than White British people are, a review has concluded. The Public Health England review into disparities around the risk of coronavirus identified age as the biggest factor, as has been widely acknowledged, but Matt Hancock said being BAME is a "major risk factor". People of Bangladeshi ethnicity are around twice as likely to die of coronavirus compared to people of White British ethnicity. People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Other Asian, Caribbean and Other Black ethnicity are between 10% and 50% more likely to die when compared with White people.

The health secretary, updating MPs on the review's findings, said it is "very clear" that some people are "significantly more vulnerable" than others. Black men, for example, are at least three times more likely to catch Covid-19 than white men are. The highest diagnosis rates were in black people, with 436 in females and 649 in males per 100,000. The lowest were in white people, at 220 in females and 224 in males, per 100,000. Death rates in the most deprived areas are "more than double" those in the least deprived areas, the review also revealed. The review said "the impact of COVID-19 has replicated existing health inequalities and, in some cases, has increased them". Labour shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said the figures show Covid-19 “thrives on inequalities”.

He told MPs: "Yes indeed, black lives matter but it is surely a call to action that black, Asian and minority ethnic people are more likely to die from Covid and more likely to be admitted to intensive care from Covid.” The relationship between ethnicity and health is "complex" and likely to be the result of a "combination of factors", the review said. The review said people of BAME communities are likely to be at increased risk of acquiring the infection because they are more likely to live in urban areas, in overcrowded households, in deprived areas, and have jobs that expose them to higher risk. BAME people are more likely to face "poorer outcomes" after catching the virus, the report said, because some health condition are more common among certain ethnic groups. For example, people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani background have higher rates of cardiovascular disease than people White British people. The review also showed that among those diagnosed with Covid-19, people who were 80 or older were 70 times more likely to die than those under 40.

The first ten doctors to die of coronavirus in the UK were from ethnic minority backgrounds.