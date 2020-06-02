- ITV Report
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 39,369 as 324 further deaths confirmed
A total of 39,369 have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, after a further 324 deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health and Social Care.
In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 135,643 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,613 positive results.
Overall, a total of 4,615,146 tests have been carried out and 277,985 cases have been confirmed positive.
Of the new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 143 took place in England.
Of the 143 new deaths announced on Tuesday:
- 19 occurred on June 1
- 34 occurred on May 31
- 20 occurred on May 30
The figures also show 58 of the new deaths took place between May 5 and May 29, eight occurred in April, and the remaining four deaths took place in March, with the earliest on March 22.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 12 deaths had occurred in Scotland in the previous 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, Public Health Wales said a further seven people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,354.
Over the same period in Northern Ireland, two more deaths were confirmed in the nation.
