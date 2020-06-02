UK coronavirus death toll rises to 39,369 as 324 further deaths confirmed

A total of 39,369 have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, after a further 324 deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health and Social Care.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 135,643 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,613 positive results.

Overall, a total of 4,615,146 tests have been carried out and 277,985 cases have been confirmed positive.

Of the new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 143 took place in England.

Of the 143 new deaths announced on Tuesday: