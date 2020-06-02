Coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales at lowest level since end of March

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales is at its lowest level since late March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 12,288 registered deaths in the week ending May 22 - 2,348 more than the five-year average.

During this week, 2,589 death certificates in England and Wales mentioned coronavirus, down almost one-third (32%) on the week before.

However, the figure is well down on the height of the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 286,759 deaths this year - 51,466 above what would be expected.

Some 43,837 have been attributed to coronavirus – 15.3% of all deaths.