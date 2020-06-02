William and Kate praise Australia’s first responders

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised Australia’s firefighters, paramedics and police, telling them “you should be immensely proud of everything you do”. William and Kate’s words of support were delivered in a video message marking the country’s inaugural Thank A First Responder Day. The couple were reportedly due to visit Australia later this year and recorded the short film to recognise the efforts of those on the front line dealing with the coronavirus response and other major events in Australia. William began the message saying: “Earlier this year we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires.

William and Kate have paid tribute to Australia’s first responders Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

“The world was watching your efforts, and we were deeply moved by what we saw.” Kate went on to say: “Sadly, you’re now on the front line of yet another emergency. The Covid-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. “Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing.” William said: “We must mention Australia’s volunteer first responders who choose to put their lives on hold, to support their communities, at times of need. And we should not forget that these incredible people are supported every day by their families and friends.” The Cambridges have pledged to make supporting the mental health of the UK’s frontline and key workers battling coronavirus their “top priority”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to make supporting the mental health of frontline workers their ‘top priority’ in the months ahead Credit: Brian Lawless/PA