Coronavirus: Is it safe to protest in crowds?

Is it safe to protest in crowds during coronavirus crisis? The global health crisis hasn't stopped forms of injustice from happening and it hasn't stopped thousands of people taking to the streets to protest against these injustices.

However, mass gatherings can increase the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Are you allowed to protest during this pandemic? Police have arrested protestors for breaching coronavirus legislation, although lockdown restrictions are being lifted the government's advice for avoiding large crowds still remains in place along with maintaining a two metre distance from people in public.

Do activists think it's possible to protest safely during a pandemic? James O'Nions, Head of Activism at Global Justice Now, told ITV News: "First and foremost, safe protests means social distancing. I think the protests that have happened so far during the lockdown have actually seen people generally being really conscientious about that.

"I'd encourage people to cycle to a protest though if you can, not only do you avoid public transport, but actually having people pushing their bikes on demos helps maintain social distancing, too."