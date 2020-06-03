Anyone who breaches UK quarantine rules could face £1,000 fine or potential prosecution, Priti Patel confirms

Anyone who breaches the upcoming UK quarantine rules and fails to self-isolate could be fined £1,000 or face potential prosecution, the Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

Ms Patel has outlined the time-limited quarantine measures for people arriving in the UK from overseas from June 8.

They will be told to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent cases being brought into the country from overseas.

However if someone breaches self-isolation they could be handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice in England or face potential prosecution, Ms Patel confirmed.

The Home Secretary said the UK is past the peak of coronavirus but the country is “now more vulnerable to new infections being brought in from abroad”.

Ms Patel said: “The transmission rate in the UK continues to decline and international travel is likely to resume from its record low. Therefore the scientific advice is that imported cases of the virus pose a more significant threat to our national effort.

“Travellers from overseas could become a higher proportion of the overall number of infections in the UK and increase the spread of the disease."