The US military deploys across Washington in display of power over protesters

In this city of monuments and power - in which civilian authority is paramount - we are witnessing something extraordinary.

Throughout the night, I watched heavily armed troops taking up position at strategic locations across the city.

It was more banana republic, than America.

They were a mis-match of military forces, many refusing to answer my questions about which agency or military unit they belonged to.

But they had the weaponry for Fallujah, even if they were patrolling the nation's capital.