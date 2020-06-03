In Pictures: Brits 'take a knee' for Black Lives Matter protest after crowds gathered in Hyde Park

Britons from across the UK took part in the 'take a knee' protest in memory of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.

The protest at 6pm on Wednesday was organised by Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) as part of a day of action against discrimination following the death of Mr Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The 46-year-old black man died last week after a police officer held him down by pressing his knee into his neck.

SUTR said the campaign was inspired by the kneeling protest staged by American football star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 that has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement.