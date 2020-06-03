- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: Brits 'take a knee' for Black Lives Matter protest after crowds gathered in Hyde Park
Britons from across the UK took part in the 'take a knee' protest in memory of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.
The protest at 6pm on Wednesday was organised by Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) as part of a day of action against discrimination following the death of Mr Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The 46-year-old black man died last week after a police officer held him down by pressing his knee into his neck.
SUTR said the campaign was inspired by the kneeling protest staged by American football star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 that has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement.
It comes after thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London on Wednesday for a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park.
Organisers reminded people to social distance and were seen handing out gloves.
The demonstrators then headed to Parliament Square.
Protestors also gathered outside the US Embassy in south London as well as in Trafalgar Square.
Star Wars actor John Boyega made an emotional speech at the rally.
The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators he was “speaking to you from my heart”.
He told the crowd: “Imagine this: a nation that is set up with individual families that are thriving, that are healthy, that communicate, that raise their children in love, have a better rate of becoming better human beings, and that’s what we need to create.
“Black men, it starts with you. It’s done man, we can’t be trash no more. We have to be better.”
The protesters then left Hyde Park and headed towards Victoria Station.
Demonstrators marched down Park Lane in central London – gaining support from some motorists on the way.
Protesters then descended on Parliament Square and gathered at the gates of Downing Street.
Demonstrators also gathered outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Meanwhile there was a mass rally in Trafalgar Square.