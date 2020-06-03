Most students ‘support delaying start of term for more face-to-face classes’

The majority of prospective students say they would support delaying the start of the academic year to secure more face-to-face teaching on campus, a survey suggests. Nearly half (49%) of university applicants fear cuts made by institutions because of the Covid-19 crisis will negatively impact upon their education, according to a poll by the University and College Union (UCU). The findings come after the University of Cambridge confirmed all “face-to-face lectures” will be moved online during the 2020-21 academic year to ensure social distancing can continue amid the pandemic. A number of universities across the UK are planning to offer a blended learning approach – with a mix of online lessons and face-to-face teaching – when they reopen campuses to students in the autumn. The University of Glasgow has said large-scale lectures would be “impractical” at the start of the term if the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

The poll, of 516 students who have applied to a UK university this year, suggests 71% of applicants would support moving the start of their first year of university to a later time if it meant they could have more face-to-face teaching rather than online lessons. It also found that almost a quarter (23%) of prospective students were worried that the university they wish to attend could go bust because of Covid-19. It comes after vice-chancellors warned in April that universities were likely to face “financial failure” amid the Covid-19 crisis without emergency Government funding of at least £2 billion.

