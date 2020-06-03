Prime minister Boris Johnson leads daily government coronavirus briefing as UK quarantine rules announced

Prime minister Boris Johnson is leading the daily government coronavirus briefing on Wednesday after UK quarantine rules were announced.

Home secretary Priti Patel earlier outlined the time-limited quarantine measures for people arriving in the UK from overseas from June 8.

Anyone who breaches the upcoming UK quarantine rules and fails to self-isolate could be fined £1,000 or face potential prosecution.

They will be told to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent cases being brought into the country from overseas.

The plans have been criticised for coming too late, while travel firms had urged the government to scarp on the plans fearing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals into the UK would be disastrous for the industry.

Earlier, Mr Johnson had faced a grilling from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer early at Prime Minister’s Questions over the government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister said he was "very proud of our record” in tackling coronavirus despite the UK having the largest death toll in Europe.