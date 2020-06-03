School closures are widening attainment gap for the disadvantaged, study says

Covid-19 is widening the attainment gap between disadvantaged children and their better-off peers, a study suggests. Analysis by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) – which looked at various reasons for school shutdowns ranging from summer holidays, adverse weather, teacher industrial action, natural disasters – estimate the gap could widen from 11% to 75%. Over the past decade the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their classmates at the end of primary school is estimated to have narrowed, from 11.5 months in 2009 to 9.2 months in 2019, according to the Education Policy Institute. The EEF fears that progress made since 2011 will be reversed. The analysis states: “The projections suggest that school closures will widen the attainment gap between disadvantaged children and their peers, likely reversing progress made to narrow the gap since 2011. The median estimate indicates that the gap would widen by 36%.”

School closures are widening the attainment gap for disadvantaged children, analysis suggests Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Pointing out that sustained support will be needed to help disadvantaged pupils catch up, it adds: “It is highly likely that the gap will have widened when pupils return to school, even if the strongest possible mitigatory steps are put in place. “It is highly unlikely that a single or short-term catch-up strategy will be sufficient to compensate for lost learning due to school closures. “There is a risk that high levels of absence after schools formally reopen poses a particular risk for disadvantaged pupils.” It looked at 11 studies to examine the potential impact of school closures on the attainment gap. It points out there has previously been no unplanned closures of the length already experienced by schools in England due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the existing evidence on school closures almost exclusively focuses on summer holidays and younger children.

