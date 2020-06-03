Thousands of people traced under new test and trace programme – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said thousands of people have been traced under the Government’s test and trace system for Covid-19, although he did not give a precise figure.

During a heated exchange with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, Mr Johnson said thousands of people were being tested every day for coronavirus and their contacts traced.

It comes after some of the 25,000 contact tracers employed by the Government told the media they have nothing to do, despite earning up to £27.75 an hour.

Channel 4 News also reported on Tuesday that of 4,634 contacts provided to NHS Test and Trace by people who have tested positive for Covid-19, just 1,749 were contacted in the first four days of the system going live.

The Department of Health said those figures were out of date, adding that it intends to publish weekly performance data shortly.

Mr Johnson told MPs: “Thousands of people are being tested every day.

“Every person who tests positive in the test and trace programme is then contacted, then thousands of their contacts are then contacted, people they have been in contact with.