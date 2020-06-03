UK coronavirus death toll increases to 39,728 as further 359 fatalities confirmed

A further 359 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK have died, taking the overall total to 39,728, the Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed.

The daily figure is higher than the previous day's count announced on Tuesday, when 324 victims of Covid-19 were confirmed.

NHS England has announced 179 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.

Of the 179 new deaths announced on Wednesday: