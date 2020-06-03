- ITV Report
UK coronavirus death toll increases to 39,728 as further 359 fatalities confirmed
A further 359 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK have died, taking the overall total to 39,728, the Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed.
The daily figure is higher than the previous day's count announced on Tuesday, when 324 victims of Covid-19 were confirmed.
NHS England has announced 179 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.
Of the 179 new deaths announced on Wednesday:
- 20 occurred on June 2
- 47 occurred on June 1
- 18 occurred on May 31
The figures also show 66 of the new deaths took place between May 2 and May 30, 24 occurred in April, and the remaining four deaths took place in March, with the earliest on March 24.
Public Health Wales said a further 17 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,371.
A total of 2,386 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 11 from 2,375 on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
In Northern Ireland, a further eight people have died.
