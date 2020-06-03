Universities may group students in ‘bubbles’ with coursemates to reduce mixing

Universities are considering making students live in a “bubble” with people on the same courses to limit social mixing when campuses reopen in the autumn. Students arriving at university for the first time could be faced with virtual freshers’ week events, fewer large-scale lectures and one-way systems across campus in a bid to keep them safe. A series of proposals for easing out of lockdown safely have been unveiled by university leaders – including using a “blended” learning approach, with a mix of online and face-to-face classes. It comes after a poll from the University and College Union (UCU) found that 71% of applicants would prefer to delay the start of the academic year if they could get more face-to-face teaching. Professor Liz Barnes, vice-chancellor of Staffordshire University, said her institution is considering grouping students on the same courses in the same accommodation to keep a “bubble”.

Students could also be asked to come in for a day in a smaller assigned group to “minimise movement around campus” and to reduce the number of social interactions, she added. Prof Barnes, who is also a member of the Universities UK (UUK) board to coordinate the sector’s coronavirus recovery work, said other institutions are looking at a similar approach. She said: “The bubble around accommodation has been discussed across a number of universities, about how best we can bring groups of students together. “The more that we can keep them into a small group of regular interaction, the better in current circumstances.” When asked whether universities would regulate what students do in freshers’ week and whether they would discipline students for holding parties, Prof Barnes said: “We don’t expect to have to police it heavily because they are adults and they do understand. “We have processes if students misbehave in halls, which occasionally they do, we do have disciplinary processes in place and we would just apply those in the same way as we always have in the past.” UUK has published a set of principles for universities to consider as they emerge from lockdown – including how to encourage social distancing. Virtual work placements and a greater use of outdoor spaces for classes and extracurricular activities are some ideas being considered by universities. Speaking about freshers’ week, Professor Julia Buckingham, president of UUK and vice-chancellor of Brunel University, said: “We’re working very closely also with our students’ union to arrange a whole load of virtual events to make sure that we can guarantee students have social interaction with one another, irrespective of what the social distancing arrangements are at the time.”

