Victims Commissioner condemns ‘stand-off’ over compensation payments

Terror victims across the UK are missing out on compensation payments due to a state row over funding, a leading advocate has warned.

Northern Ireland’s Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Stormont Executive demanding a resolution to the “shameful stand-off”.

Mrs Thompson has also written to all MPs across the UK to stress that the impact of the dispute is not confined to victims from Northern Ireland.

Anyone living in the UK, and beyond, who was injured during the Northern Ireland Troubles is potentially eligible to apply for the scheme.

The commissioner said the treatment of victims by the authorities was “cruel, callous and insulting”.

After a long campaign for the support payments, which range from £2,000 to £10,000 a year depending on the severity of the injury, MPs passed legislation last year to establish the scheme.