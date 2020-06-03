What the papers say – June 3

The Government’s planned quarantine rules continue to dominate the front pages on Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph leads with Home Secretary Priti Patel’s defence of the quarantine regulations as she says “we owe it to the victims to impose quarantine”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star speculate on what potential amendments to the regulations could mean for summer holidays.

The Guardian leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get a grip” on the nation’s handling of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Times reports the PM is prepared to offer nearly three million Hong Kong citizens UK citizenship if China follows through with its proposed security law requiring Hong Kong’s government to enforce measures to be decided later by Beijing.

A “North-South Covid-19 divide” is growing in England as Covid-19 fatalities and cases are “far more common in some regions than in London”, according to Metro.

The Independent says care homes had an influx of 25,000 people who were discharged from hospital in the 30 days before routine coronavirus testing was introduced.

The ‘funding crisis’ facing the nation’s universities leads the i.

The Sun says hopes of pubs reopening, weekly coronavirus-related deaths soon reaching zero and easyJet’s plan to resume flights to “three in four destinations by August” are a “triple victory over Covid-19”.

Britons are supportive of an income tax increase to “fix the social care crisis”, according to the Daily Express.

And the Financial Times says Brussels is seeking new powers to block takeovers of European companies by “state-subsidised foreign rivals”, while covering Health Secretary Matt Hancock being reprimanded by the statistical regulator over “mistrusted Covid-19 testing figures”.