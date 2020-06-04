- ITV Report
-
A&E nurse with Covid-19 applauded by his colleagues after 43 days spent in coma
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson
An A&E nurse, who was given a 15% chance of survival from Covid-19, was given a round of applause by his colleagues after spending 43 days in a coma.
Felix Khor managed a wave and to grasp the hand of a colleague as he emerged from a lift, after spending six weeks on a ventilator.
He told ITV News: "The doctors there gave me less than a 15% chance of survival. They don't expect me to survive but God decided to give me another chance."
Doctors, nurses, cleaners and porters from across the hospital gathered together in awe of his fight back.
Felix spent 43 days in a coma and said before he caught the virus, he was a “very active person, running around hospital, looking after patients and relatives”.
“I can't even sit up without two persons holding me, and I can't talk,” Felix said.
“Every two words I have to stop and take a deep breath."
Felix came to the UK at the age of 21 from Malaysia and has dedicated 47 years of his life to the NHS, but he says he did feel exposed during the pandemic.
He knows he caught the virus from a patient and blames a lack of PPE at the hospital, but does not blame the Trust.
“We didn't appreciate enough, the danger. I think most of us are ill-prepared. We never know the influx of patients, the lack of equipment,” Felix said.
“There are times when a patient came in and we had no face masks, just ordinary gloves and an ordinary apron.
“It is not the fault of the hospital we ran out of equipment because we did not expect the influx of patients.
“But the patient is there, you have to look after the patient. What can you do?”
However Felix’s attitude remains strong, as he says “we need to celebrate what we've got.
"The most important thing is health.”