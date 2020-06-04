A&E nurse with Covid-19 applauded by his colleagues after 43 days spent in coma

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson

An A&E nurse, who was given a 15% chance of survival from Covid-19, was given a round of applause by his colleagues after spending 43 days in a coma. Felix Khor managed a wave and to grasp the hand of a colleague as he emerged from a lift, after spending six weeks on a ventilator. He told ITV News: "The doctors there gave me less than a 15% chance of survival. They don't expect me to survive but God decided to give me another chance." Doctors, nurses, cleaners and porters from across the hospital gathered together in awe of his fight back.

Felix was applauding by doctors, nurses, cleaners and porters. Credit: ITV News

Felix spent 43 days in a coma and said before he caught the virus, he was a “very active person, running around hospital, looking after patients and relatives”. “I can't even sit up without two persons holding me, and I can't talk,” Felix said. “Every two words I have to stop and take a deep breath." Felix came to the UK at the age of 21 from Malaysia and has dedicated 47 years of his life to the NHS, but he says he did feel exposed during the pandemic.

Felix came to the UK from Malaysia from the age of 21. Credit: ITV News