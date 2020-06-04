- ITV Report
Bafta TV Awards 2020: Who is nominated?
The Crown and Chernobyl will go up against each other at this year’s TV Baftas.
Gritty Sky drama Chernobyl and royal Netflix story The Crown have three nominations each for the main awards, and are also in the running for several gongs in the craft categories.
The BBC’s Fleabag is also up for three TV and three craft awards.
Glenda Jackson is up for leading actress, for her return to the screen in BBC One drama Elizabeth Is Missing.
She is up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack.
Leading actor features Callum Turner from The Capture, Jared Harris in Chernobyl, Stephen Graham in The Virtues and Takehiro Hira in Giri/Haji.
A separate gong, voted for by the public, Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, features a confessional scene in Fleabag and Nessa’s Gavin & Stacey proposal among the contenders.
ITV News is up for two awards - one for the overnight election programme and one for the following night’s News at Ten.
The awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors and winners will accept their gongs virtually.
The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will air on Friday, July 31 on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on Friday July 17.
- Leading Actor
- Callum Turner - The Capture - Heyday Television, Nbc Universal/BBC One
- Jared Harris - Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Hbo/Sky Atlantic
- Stephen Graham - The Virtues - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
- Takehiro Hira Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
- Leading Actress
- Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth Is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
- Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty – Me And You Productions/Channel 4
- Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
- Soap & Continuing Drama
- Casualty - BBC Studios/BBC One
- Coronation Street - ITV Studios/ITV
- Emmerdale - ITV Studios/ITV
- Holby City Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
- Comedy Entertainment Programme
- The Graham Norton Show Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith – So Television/BBC One
- The Last Leg Production Team – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
- The Ranganation, Production Team – Zeppotron/BBC Two
- Taskmaster, Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon Television/Dave
- Current Affairs
- Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) Production Team - True Vision East/Channel 4
- The Hunt For Jihadi John Anthony Wonke, Richard Kerbaj, Peter Lovering, Jane Root - Nutopia, Livedrop Media, Hbo/Channel 4
- Is Labour Anti-semitic? (Panorama) Leo Telling, John Ware, Neil Grant, Rachel Jupp – BBC/BBC One
- Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad – Hardcash Productions/Itv
- Drama Series
- The Crown - Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
- The End Of The F***Ing World - Production Team - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
- Gentleman Jack - Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
- Giri/Haji - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
- Entertainment Performance
- Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle’s New World Order - Zeppotron/BBC Two
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
- Lee Mack - Would I Lie To You – Zeppotron/BBC One
- Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
- Entertainment Programme
- The Greatest Dancer - Amelia Brown, Phil Harris, Nigel Hall, Louise Hutchinson – Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One
- The Rap Game Uk Production Team – Naked TV/BBC Three
- Strictly Come Dancing Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
- The Voice UK Production Team – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV
- Factual Series
- Crime And Punishment Emily Lawson, Bruce Fletcher, Jemma Chisnall, Mark Raphael – 72 Films/Channel 4
- Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Michael Harte, Dimitris Doganis – Raw TV/Netflix
- Leaving Neverland Dan Reed – Amos Pictures/Channel 4
- Our Dementia Choir With Vicky Mcclure Production Team – Curve Media/BBC One
- Features
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
- The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam - Rumpus Media/BBC Two
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Will Yapp - Owl Power/BBC Two
- Snackmasters Production Team - Optomen/Channel 4
- Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Gbemisola Ikumelo Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three
- Phoebe Waller-bridge Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
- Sarah Kendall Frayed - Merman Television Ltd, Guesswork Television/Sky One
- Sian Clifford Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
- International
- Euphoria Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake - The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, Tedy Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
- Succession Production Team - HBO Entertainment In Association With Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries And Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
- Unbelievable Production Team - CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix
- When They See Us Production Team - Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix
- Live Event
- Blue Planet Live Production Team – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One
- Election 2019 Live: The Results Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV
- Glastonbury 2019 Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two
- Operation Live Production Team – The Garden Productions/Channel 5
- Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Guz Khan Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three
- Jamie Demetriou Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
- Ncuti Gatwa Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
- Youssef Kerkour Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4
- Mini-series
- A Confession - Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps - Itv Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
- Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Hbo/Sky Atlantic
- The Victim - Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn – STV Productions/BBC One
- The Virtues - Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
- News Coverage
- Hong Kong Protests Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
- ITV News At Ten: Election Results Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV
- Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) Production Team – BBC News/BBC Two
- Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two
- Reality & Constructed Factual
- Celebrity Gogglebox Tania Alexander, Leon Campbell, Stephen Lambert, Chris Hooker – Studio Lambert/Channel 4
- Harry’s Heroes: The Full English Production Team – Talkback/ITV
- Race Across The World Production Team – Studio Lambert/BBC Two
- Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Production Team – World Of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
- Scripted Comedy
- Catastrophe - Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O’Hanlon, Toby Welch - Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4
- Derry Girls - Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
- Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
- Stath Lets Flats - Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
- Short Form Programme
- Anywhere But Westminster John Domokos, John Harris – The Guardian/The Guardian
- Brain In Gear Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer
- Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle Roy Williams, Tinge Krishnan, Carol Harding – Douglas Road Productions, The Young Vic/BBC Four
- Toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts) Marco Alessi, Ksenia Harwood, Mary Antony - Plimsoll Productions/BBC Four
- Single Documentary
- The Abused Production Team - Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5
- David Harewood: Psychosis And Me Emma Hindley, Wendie Ottewill, Olivia Isaacs, David Harewood – Films Of Record, Open University/BBC Two
- The Family Secret Anna Hall, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery, Brian Woods – True Vision Yorkshire/Channel 4
- The Last Survivors Production Team – Minnow Films/BBC Two
- Single Drama
- Brexit: The Uncivil War Production Team – House Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4
- Elizabeth Is Missing Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns – STV Productions/BBC One
- The Left Behind Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson – BBC Studios/BBC Three
- Responsible Child Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt – Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two
- Specialist Factual
- 8 Days: To The Moon And Back Production Team – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two
- Seven Worlds, One Planet Production Team – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions, Cctv9/BBC One
- Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Production Team – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two
- Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story Liz Williams, Jasmine McNabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein – Wall To Wall Media/BBC Four
- Sport
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England V South Africa Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth – ITV Sport/ITV
- ICC Cricket World Cup Final Production Team – Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket
- Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England V USA Frank Callaghan, Stu Hutchinson, Pete Burton – Input Media/BBC One
- Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One
- Supporting Actor
- Joe Absolom A Confession - ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
- Josh O’Connor The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
- Stellan Skarsgard Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
- Will Sharpe Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
- Supporting Actress
- Helen Behan - The Virtues Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown - Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix
- Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy - Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dreamcrew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix
- Naomi Ackie - The End Of The F***Ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4