Car Crime: Is My Car Safe? - Tonight

Government figures reveal car crime has continued to rise for the last six years. As motorists are targeted by organised gangs, what’s the likelihood that you’ll become a victim of vehicle crime? And what can you do to steer clear of it? Alex Beresford has been on a mission to find out.

In some parts of the UK car crime has rocketed by sixty percent in four years and despite car security systems becoming ever more advanced, car thieves seem to be one step ahead.

A car was stolen on average once every ten minutes in the UK last year and more than half of stolen cars are never seen by their owners again.

On Tonight’s programme we hear from victims who woke up to find their cars taken from their homes and hear about a gang, who used physical force.