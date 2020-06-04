Minister hails 'important' return to physical-only Commons despite Alok Sharma becoming unwell in chamber

Alok Sharma became unwell just one day after MPs approved a return to physical-only proceedings.

A senior Tory has hailed the return to physical-only Commons proceedings as "hugely important", despite a Cabinet colleague becoming visibly unwell in the Chamber and subsequently being tested for coronavirus. Business Secretary Alok Sharma was tested for the respiratory disease just one day after MPs approved a move by the government to scrap the hybrid Parliament - a system allowing digital participation and voting - and return to physical-only proceedings. Many MPs had "serious" safety concerns about returning to Parliament, with many criticising the building's set-up as not fit for social distancing. Despite Mr Sharma falling ill with suspected coronavirus, Brandon Lewis insisted to ITV News that Parliament has reopened "in a manner that follows the guidelines". He claimed the new system - which sees MPs form a long, winding queue through Parliament in order to vote - ensures "proper good social distancing and protects people's health and safety".

"Although that does mean we have to queue a little bit to vote, I think it's right that we do that and the least we can do is queue up for a little bit to ensure that we are properly governing the country. "That is actually, in the long run, hugely important for whole of the United Kingdom," he added. But Labour's shadow foreign secretary said social distancing in the House of Commons is "impossible". Lisa Nandy, who lost the Labour leadership election to Keir Starmer, said: “MPs are travelling home to every part of the country tonight. Reckless doesn’t even begin to describe it.” She said the new queuing system, which has been set up to replace remote voting, has been a "complete shambles". "It sends exactly the wrong message to the public about social distancing.

"The Palace of Westminster is just not suitable for social distancing, the online voting system was working relatively well, there was very little reason for the government to decide to bring MPs back to Parliament." The new system sees hundreds of MPs forming a long, winding queue from the grass outside Westminster Hall to the despatch box in the Commons as they try to adhere to social distancing measures. Northern Ireland Secretary Lewis gave an update on Mr Sharma, saying he may have just had "very severe hayfever". He said the business secretary had not yet received the result of his test, but said "if he has coronavirus he will go into that track and trace system and anybody he's been in contact with will be contacted and they'll be given the recommendations to follow the guidelines." A spokesperson for Mr Sharma said: “Secretary of State Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill.

“In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate.” During the debate, he was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times and his opposite number in Labour’s shadow cabinet, Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water at one point. A House of Commons spokesperson said “additional cleaning” had taken place following the suspected case of Covid-19. The despatch box was being wiped down between exchanges, but the scheduled pause after the Bill’s reading went on for longer than expected and journalists were unusually asked to leave the press gallery.

Despatch Box is cleaned after Sharma speech

The size of the chamber has made it difficult for some MPs to keep their distance as they try to swap seats or move around. Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson ended PMQs by heading towards the chamber exit but stopping for a chat with a Conservative colleague, thereby walking over hazard tape on the floor designed to encourage MPs to keep two metres apart. Digital voting in the Commons was ended on Tuesday when MPs approved a government motion introduced by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg despite widespread objections.

Alok Sharma participates in the Commons voting queue