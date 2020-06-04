Covid-19 lockdown could help stem HIV spread

Lockdown measures to stem the tide of coronavirus spread could have helped slow HIV transmission rates, a charity has suggested. The Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) said this has created an “incredible opportunity” to “break the chain” of HIV infection spread. The sexual health charity said that the impact of one pandemic could have a “huge impact” in the fight against another. It is estimated that there are around 7,500 people in the UK who have HIV but are yet to be diagnosed. These people may “unwittingly” pass along the virus, THT said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

As part of the strict social distancing measures, people have been instructed to stay two metres away from people in other households. And as a result the number of people seeking new sexual partners has plummeted, according to a poll. The charity said that this drastic change in behaviour provides the opportunity to “break the chain” of HIV transmission in the UK. It can take around a month after possible exposure to HIV for it to show up on a test, so anyone who has not had sex since before lockdown will get an accurate result. Anyone who gets a positive result back can access the treatment they need to stay healthy and can take steps to prevent HIV from being passed on. A poll conducted by the sexual health charity and the sexual health clinic 56 Dean Street, found that 84% of people are abstaining from sex outside of their immediate household because of the Covid-19 lockdown. The organisations are urging people to take home HIV test kits – available free online. Anyone can be affected by HIV but the groups most impacted by the virus – including gay and bisexual men, men and women from black African communities, and trans people – are being particularly encouraged.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.