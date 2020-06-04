Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square vigil doesn't just defy a ban - it challenges China's rule

Video report by ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward

For the thousands who attended Hong Kong's vigil for Tiananmen Square, it was not just defying a ban, but challenging China’s rule. The city’s memorial for June 4, 1989, has become an important symbol of its autonomy and this year, of all years, the threat of arrest was not going to stop people from remembering the most brutal of Chinese crackdowns. With the introduction of an anti-subversion law just weeks away many fear their freedoms will soon be stripped away.

Not only was the banning of the vigil an indication of the disregard given to sentiment and importance surrounding this date, but the legislative council forged ahead with a vote on a controversial national anthem bill. Despite protests from pro-democracy lawmakers the bill which punishes insulting the national anthem passed almost unanimously.

Candles are lit in memory of the victims of Tiananmen Square. Credit: AP

But during this year of protest in Hong Kong a new anthem was written and it was that - ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ - which was sung in full voice as thousands gathered for tonight’s illegal vigil. In Beijing, such memorials are strictly forbidden. They have never and would never, be attempted. This morning the relatives of some of the victims mourned at their graves but watching their every move was around 40 police officers. The families of those who died in the atrocity have been living under constant surveillance for the past 31 years ago.

articipants gather for a vigil to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, despite permission for it being officially denied, at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Credit: AP