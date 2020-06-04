Lung patients’ symptoms improve during lockdown, charity finds

A large number of patients with lung conditions have noticed improved symptoms as a result of a drop in air pollution during the Covid-19 crisis, a charity has said. The British Lung Foundation (BLF) said that a survey of people with lung conditions found that 16% had noticed an improvement in symptoms. Extrapolating the figures, the charity said that the drops in pollution levels could have contributed to better health for almost two million lung patients during lockdown.

Air pollution has been likened to worsening of symptoms for some lung patients, including those with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. As a result of stringent lockdown measures, road traffic use plummeted to its lowest levels in recent history. More than 14,000 people with lung conditions responded to the BLF’s survey on how they are coping with coronavirus and the lockdown. The poll found that one in five (20%) parents of a child with a lung condition said they noticed an improvement to their child’s symptoms. The survey also showed that a quarter (24.6%) of people with asthma noted an improvement in their symptoms.

