What do we know about the suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance?

A German sex offender is the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, however Scotland Yard has not identified the man.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for a sex crime and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls”.

Madeline went missing shortly before her fourth birthday from a Portuguese holiday resort on the Algarve coast on the evening of 3 May 2007.

Here is what we know about the suspect in the case: