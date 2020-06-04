'I had never worked on a news story that so divided opinion': Mary Nightingale on the resolve of Gerry and Kate McCann

Mary Nightingale interviewing Gerry and Kate McCann five years after the disappearance of their daughter. Credit: ITV News

The story of Madeleine McCann has always prompted extreme emotions - from both ends of the spectrum: those appalled by the tragedy that engulfed a young family, and those who’ve always insisted there was more to it – that Gerry and Kate were guilty of neglect, at least - and maybe worse… Before Brexit split the nation almost a decade later, I had never worked on a news story that so divided opinion. It surprised me back in 2007 – and still does today. I’m aware, even as I write this, that some will furiously object to any sympathy I express. It’s a response I now expect: “The McCanns deserved it”, or even “everyone knows they did it”. I was one of the first journalists to interview Kate and Gerry, just a couple of days after Madeleine vanished from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz. The details are well known now, but back then the idea of a little girl being snatched from her bed was almost unthinkable. For parents across the nation it was the stuff of nightmares - I suspect we all held our own young children extra closely during those early weeks as the story developed.

The last picture of Madeleine taken on holiday in 2007.

And right from the start we all judged: How could anyone leave their kids unattended as they ate and drank in a tapas bar? Would any competent and loving parent ever consider such a thing? It was a question I put to Gerry and Kate at our first meeting: how on earth had it seemed OK to leave Madeleine and the twins? They knew everyone would ask. They’d asked it of themselves again and again. How could it have seemed OK? They could only acknowledge it was a catastrophic error of judgement, one they would never ever have made, had it occurred to them that such a terrible thing could happen in that peaceful family resort. It’s an error of judgement that has haunted them for the 13 years since. I know and love Praia da Luz, and have holidayed there many times with my family, before and since Madeleine disappeared. I always say it’s the sort of place you wouldn’t even expect to get your mobile phone stolen – let alone your three-year-old daughter. But I suspect we can become naïve as we kick back and relax. We drink and sunbathe too much, and ride scooters without helmets; we take unfamiliar risks because everything seems OK - we’re on holiday. Our instincts are dulled as we relax in the sunshine.

Mary Nightingale interviewing Gerry and Kate McCann in 2012 shortly after Madeleine's 9th birthday

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Gerry and Kate could see the front door of their apartment as they ate dinner with their friends. The other couples too had left their sleeping children, and took it in turns to check on them every twenty minutes or so. It was a system that had worked well all week. But when Kate went at 10pm that night she found the rear window open - and Madeleine gone. And so the nightmare began. Every detail is familiar now. The frantic all night search, the agonisingly slow police response, the TV appeals, the speculation, the spinning finger of suspicion. Everyone one had an opinion on Kate and Gerry. They were too calm; Gerry too calculating; Kate too attractive (“What mother looks that groomed when she’s just lost a child?”). When I met them that first time I saw a couple in deep shock and grief. My own daughter is the same age as Madeleine, and I tried not to identify too closely with the horror they were enduring. But I admit it sometimes kept me awake at night. The image of Kate clutching Madeleine’s Cuddle Cat toy became emblematic of unimaginable loss. Over the next few years I interviewed the McCanns several times, as key anniversaries came and went, and legal action swirled around them. Throughout, they remained outwardly calm, although increasingly haggard by strain. Early on Kate revealed they had been advised not to display emotion, as it might stimulate the abductor. The steely composure that so offended some was, it seemed, essential.

Kate and Gerry McCann talking to Mary Nightingale in 2012. Credit: ITV News