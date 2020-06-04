Only 20,000 new cars sold in the UK in May

Demand for new cars fell by around 90% last month as the coronavirus lockdown hit sales.

Only approximately 20,000 new cars were registered in May compared with more than 180,000 during the same month in 2019, according to preliminary figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT recently forecast that around 1.68 million new cars will be registered in 2020, which would represent a 27% decline on last year.

Car showrooms across the UK were closed for the whole of May, but limited deliveries of new vehicles could take place.