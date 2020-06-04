Ray Winstone and Hugh Jackman offer prizes for The Big Issue charity raffle

Ray Winstone, Armando Iannucci and Hugh Jackman are among the celebrities offering prizes as part of a raffle by The Big Issue. The magazine, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, is raising money to support its vendors during the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Winstone has offered to record a personalised video message for one winner in the style of their favourite of his characters.

Armando Iannucci has donated a prize Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Writer and director Iannucci is giving four people the chance to take part in hour-long conversations with him on any topic of their choosing. Actor Jackman is giving away the opportunity for a fan to receive a personal message from him. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is also taking part in the raffle and is offering a winner the chance to go backstage at her ITV programme, as well as going for breakfast with her afterwards.

Kelly will go for breakfast with one of the winners Credit: Ian West/PA