Significant numbers affected by poor sleep during pandemic

People are having poorer sleep and are reporting more vivid dreams during lockdown, a poll suggests.

Half of British adults (50%) say their sleep has been more disturbed than usual and almost two in five (38%) are having more vivid dreams than they would usually.

A survey of 2,254 British adults conducted in May also found that 39% said they are sleeping a lot less than they usually would.

Others have said that they have slept for longer but feel less rested.

Experts from King’s College London, who conducted the research, said that overall six in 10 people in the UK have had worse sleep since lockdown was announced on March 23.

They also found that younger people are much more likely to report changes to their usual sleeping patterns.