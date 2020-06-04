The search for Madeleine McCann focuses again on Algarve as answers might finally be found

Madeleine McCann went missing from an apartment block in the Algarve in 2007 but is yet to be found, however with a new suspect identified her family are hoping they might finally have closer

Little has changed in 13 years - Praia da Luz remains the quiet family resort which drew the McCanns to the resort with their young children.

Calm, quiet, apparently safe.

Apartment 5A, where they enjoyed their final days together, is enjoyed by others now. Someone else lives in the place from where a little girl vanished and a family was cast into an unrelenting agony of uncertainty and loss.

In fact there is as little trace of what happened, as there is of Madeleine herself. This is a town which would like to forget and be forgotten. Yet few have been able to forget the little girl who came for a holiday never to return home. Now this community is being asked to think about those months once more - to see if somewhere in patchy faded memories lie answers which have been sought for so long.