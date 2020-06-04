Thousands of homeless ‘at risk of eviction from hotels at end of June’

Thousands of homeless people in hotels could return to the streets at the end of the month if the Government does not provide councils with urgent funding, a charity is warning. Crisis said contracts between local authorities in England and hotels are due to terminate at the end of June, due to current Government money running out. Almost 15,000 people are housed in emergency accommodation such as hotels, according to the latest Government figures, after local authorities moved people into safe accommodation during the coronavirus outbreak.

But Crisis director of policy Matt Downie said the vast majority of contracts between local authorities and hotels in London are due to expire at the end of June and believes it is a similar picture for the rest of the country. He told the PA news agency that Crisis has received “no indications at all” from the Government that more money is forthcoming to extend the Everyone In scheme. The Government said any suggestion it is rowing back on its commitment to support rough sleepers is untrue. Mr Downie said: “The exceptional arrangements are due to come to an end, because they were exceptional, and there is no plan yet to make sure that every single one of those people is accommodated and that there’s money to deliver it. “The Government announcement last week was that over the next 12 months, 3,000 units of accommodation will be made available through funding. “This is very welcome, but there are 15,000 people in hotels, and they are all at risk of eviction at the end of this month. “So you can see there is a clear disparity between what is needed and what the Government has planned.” The charity estimates the Government will need to invest hundreds of millions of pounds to keep everybody in safe accommodation for a year.

The Government allocated £3.2 million in March specifically to address homelessness, but Crisis said this would have been spent by councils within days. A larger pot of money has been made available, but local authorities are facing competing claims on their resources, and Crisis said councils have told them this is not being used to address homelessness and is insufficient to do so. Mr Downie continued: “We will take one of two paths here: one is that 15,000 people are permanently helped out of homelessness through the amazing Everyone In scheme, or we will see a massive increase in rough sleeping in this country just at the point when we thought it would be possible to avoid that. “It’s within the Government’s control to make decisions so that doesn’t happen, for example to either continue hotel schemes or to give alternative arrangements to local authorities and individuals.” In addition, more than half of 150 frontline services are seeing an increase in people becoming homeless during the outbreak, a survey by Crisis found.

Local authorities moved people into safe accommodation during the pandemic Credit: Nick Ansell/PA