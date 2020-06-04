Three adults and child shot in a gun attack in north west London

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of three adults and a young child in north west London.

Scotland Yard said police were called at 9.45pm on Wednesday, to "shots fired" in Energen Close, Harlesden.

Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, finding four people suffering gunshot injuries.

Police said three of those injured are adults, while one is a "young child". All four were taken to hospital by ambulance, with police waiting for an assessment on their conditions.

No arrests have been made and police said enquiries are continuing.

A Section 60 order, which provides police stop and search powers, has been put in place for the borough of Brent until 7am on Thursday.

Police said a dispersal zone had also been authorised for the Harlesden area, while additional patrols while run overnight.