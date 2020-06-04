UK warned to brace for ‘many job losses’ as deaths pass 50,000

Boris Johnson braced the nation dealing with a coronavirus death toll of more than 50,000 for “many job losses” as further details of the economic impact of the pandemic were set to emerge.

The Prime Minister insisted he was “very proud” of the Government’s record despite the grim milestone on Covid-related deaths and his admission that large-scale redundancies were “inevitable”.

He said the Government would take an “interventionist” approach to support the economy as it emerges from the lockdown.

On Thursday, the Commons business committee will hear more on the impact of coronavirus on businesses and workers, while the Bank of England will publish a list of companies which receive funding through its Covid Corporate Financing Facility lending scheme.

The Office for National Statistics is also set to detail its latest assessment of the financial and societal damage from the disease.

Meanwhile, ministers are likely to face further questions over their decision to end virtual voting in the Commons after Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who appeared visibly ill while in the chamber on Wednesday, was tested for Covid-19.

After Commons authorities undertook a deep-clean, a spokeswoman for the MP said he would self-isolate after he “began feeling unwell” while delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill.

Opposition MPs renewed calls for the virtual voting to be reinstated, with Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy saying “reckless doesn’t even begin to describe” the scrapping of the system a day earlier.

Also on Thursday, Mr Johnson will urge world leaders to “unite humanity in the fight against disease” as he hosts an online global vaccine summit aiming to raise £6 billion to immunise millions of children in the world’s poorest nations.