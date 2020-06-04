UK weather forecast: A cool and cloudy day with some sunny spells

A cool day for most with variable amounts of cloud.

Sunny spells will becoming increasingly common across the north of the UK for the afternoon.

However, scattered showers will also develop, which may be heavy at times across parts of Scotland and northern England.

For Northern Ireland the rather cloudy morning will improve as the cloud clears away southwards to leave a brighter afternoon.

In a reversal of fortune, this cloud will bring grayer skies and, perhaps, the odd spot of rain to Wales and, later, southwest England; both of which enjoyed a largely fine start to the day.

Across the rest of the country there will be a mixture of some brighter spells as well as some cloudier periods with showers possible.

Today's top temperatures will peak at around 18°C in the south.