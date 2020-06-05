800 jobs in balance as UK arm of Victoria's Secret plunges into administration

The UK arm of lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has slipped into administration, raising fears for more than 800 employees.

Victoria’s Secret UK runs 25 stores across the UK. It has called in Deloitte for a “light touch” administration, after the company was hit by the closure of high streets during the pandemic.

Victoria’s Secret had already furloughed 785 of its workers before appointing administrators.

Administrators will try to find a buyer for its assets, or re-negotiate its rents, in a bid to pull it out of administration.