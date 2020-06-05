Kate Garraway wants 'just one more' miracle for hospitalised husband

Kate Garraway giving her first interview since her husband's hospitalisation

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has given an emotional update on her husband, who has been in a coma for almost 10 weeks after contracting coronavirus. In her first interview on the subject since Derek Draper was hospitalised, Ms Garraway said it was a "miracle" he is still alive. She added that she wanted “just one more and he could make that next step.” Mr Draper, 52, has been in hospital since the end of March.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper, who was put in an induced coma after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Credit: PA

"He's fought the most extraordinary battle...the fact that he's still here and holding on. I'm so grateful that he's still here", Ms Garraway told fellow hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh. "I've got the option of praying and hoping...but he's very sick. It's affected him from the top of his head to the tips of his toes." Mr Draper is now free from Covid-19, but Ms Garraway said the virus has had a huge impact on his health. "It's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that..It's a war that Derek is fighting", she said.

Ms Garraway married the former lobbyist and political adviser in 2005. The couple have a daughter and son. The host recalled how her husband was taken to the hospital when he started to struggle with breathing. He was then put into an induced coma. "They rang me up and said we're going to put him in a coma, and he just said to me 'I love you, I have to leave you'. I said 'it's only for three or four days and you're going to fine'", Ms Garraway said.

"He said to me 'you have saved my life, I don't just mean now, I mean marrying me and the children'. I said 'I love you' and then he was gone and that was it." She went on to explain that while the doctors don't know if Derek will recover, she felt there was a chance of this happening. "There is hope. There is possibility. They don't know how long, it could be weeks or months. One doctor said it could be a year."